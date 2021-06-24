The $30,000 New Zealand Futurity final attracts a fascinating field of dogs to Hatrick Raceway

A strong case can be made for most in the $30,000 feature Friday night event at Hatrick Raceway.

It's a fascinating field that will parade to the Hatrick 520m traps to contest this evening's $30,000 New Zealand Futurity final.

Four heats, held last Friday, have produced a field in which a post-race podium position can be built for most contenders.

Five Canterbury-trained greyhounds will return for the Gr.1 final and they will occupy the five inside traps. Dave and Jean Fahey qualified four runners, three of them heat winners.

Chrome returned a tidy 29.95s for his track debut win after securing the race lead when rounding the first turn. "That was his best effort since he arrived here [from NSW]. He has to be hard to beat if he repeats that effort even though his draw (four) isn't the best," advised Dave Fahey.

Jelly Fish, who won the New Zealand Oaks over 520m at Addington, led all the way to clock 30.14s for her heat win, while also being on track debut. "She has early pace, which, hopefully, she will use on Frady," said Fahey.

NZ Cup title-holder Rock On John slipped clear when easily winning his heat assignment in 30.16s. "He has come back into form nicely, although I am concerned about his poor draw (five)," suggested Fahey.

Opawa Boys Paid completes the Fahey representation and he has drawn handily in the one- trap after delivering his 2.5-length heat second behind Federal Ranger. "His draw is ideal, and he is strong enough to sit handy to the pace," commented Fahey.

Know Keeper is an exciting chasing prospect for Canterbury conditioner Gary Cleeve, with strength at the business end of his races being his greatest asset. He displayed that when he charged home for his 2.25-length track debut second to Chrome.

"I was really pleased with the way he handled the track up there the first time. His draw (two) is perfect for him from where I expect him to settle just behind the pace, then bring it home strongly," stated Cleeve.

Lisa Cole has the firepower to spoil a Crusaders victory with the talented Federal Ranger, who would have derived benefit from his fresh-up 30.16s heat win. He resumed from a 14-week spell and this owner of a quick 29.81s best 520m time is seeking to maintain his four-race unbeaten 520m record around the Hatrick circuit.

"He has come on nicely since his heat and he will be improved from that effort. We would have preferred a better draw (six) although in saying that he can run a quick first sectional, which will but him right into the race if he does so," confirmed Brendon Cole.

Cole also qualified Allegro Nixon, who chased home Jelly Fish 2.75 lengths astern of her. "He's likely to find it tough out in trap eight," Cole added.