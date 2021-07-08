The main event at Friday night's Hatrick meeting is an all Lisa Cole affair

More exciting Friday night greyhound racing action expected at Hatrick Raceway.

Unsurprisingly, it's an all Lisa Cole-trained field of open class greyhounds who will parade to the 520m traps for this evening's main event (race 4).

The Cole kennel has been rampant throughout the season mentoring 793 winners to date, although with three weeks of the season remaining, she will not match last season's record-breaking 925 winning total.

On the other hand, Cole-prepared greyhounds have smashed the season stakes record, entering tonight with $2,476,896 secured, which is already $263,659 ahead of last season's record total stakes won.

Jilliby Litsa dictated the pace throughout to win last week's version of this race in 30.04s. The Group 1 520m winner has drawn to serve a repeat dose from her handy two-trap draw.

Bigtime Cooper owns the firepower to not only match her, but also to cross her during the rush into the first turn. The winner of $135,519 was impeded during the initial rush for positions last week which saw him whacking away for his three-length third.

Splitting the above pair last Friday was Big Time Harley who was huge when he closed to within a 1.25 length margin from Jilliby Litsa. He was mounting a sustained finish when he copped a checked entering the final turn.

Last Friday's 17.60s 305m winner Big Time Ziggy has been allocated the one-trap for the main 305m sprint (race 7). Cole produced her to lead all the way and her draw provides her with repeat claims.

Kennelmate Big Time Fuzz continues to deliver her range of competitive sprints. She chased home Big Time Ziggy for her 2.25 length second last Friday, then she did likewise when finishing a half-length runner-up to race rival Big Time Gwyn in Monday's Palmerston North 410m dash. Expect a similar bold effort again.

Yes, Big Time Gwyn held on gamely for her on-the-pace 23.38s Monday 410 win. She tends to mix her sprints at this venue however her podium claims cannot be lightly dismissed here.

And a similar comment can be made for Big Time Fairy who landed her C3/4 meet best 17.58s 305m win last week. She adds to the puzzle that this field presents.

Pina Colada was also a C3/4 305m winner last week when she led throughout for her 17.71s win. She can spice up the race combos from her trap-eight draw for her conditioners Jake and Daze Bell.