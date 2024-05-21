Fire crews tackled a burn-off near Turakina that got into a slash pile. Photo / Bevan Conley

Fire services responded to an out-of-control burn-off near Turakina early on Tuesday morning.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said fire crews were called to the fire at 5.21am.

The fire began as a controlled burn-off but got into a slash pile that measured 10m x 6m, he said.

Fire crews from Rātana, Marton and Whanganui attended.

“It’s been extinguished now and we’re well away from the scene.“

Burn-offs are fires lit by landowners to clear scrub or vegetation.

A burn-off near Whangaehu on April 4 jumped its containment lines and became out of control.

On April 25 an out-of-control burn-off outside Bulls grew to 600 square metres in size when it caught on to pine slash and vegetation.

