Fire services responded to an out-of-control burn-off near Turakina early on Tuesday morning.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said fire crews were called to the fire at 5.21am.
The fire began as a controlled burn-off but got into a slash pile that measured 10m x 6m, he said.
Fire crews from Rātana, Marton and Whanganui attended.
“It’s been extinguished now and we’re well away from the scene.“
Burn-offs are fires lit by landowners to clear scrub or vegetation.
A burn-off near Whangaehu on April 4 jumped its containment lines and became out of control.
On April 25 an out-of-control burn-off outside Bulls grew to 600 square metres in size when it caught on to pine slash and vegetation.
