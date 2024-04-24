Fire crews from Whanganui, Bulls Fielding and Palmerston North were at the scene. Photo/ Bevan Conley

Fire crews are fighting an out-of-control burn-off outside Bulls in the Rangitīkei district this morning.

Bulls, Whanganui, Fielding, Marton and Palmerston North fire crews are at the scene.

Whanganui Fire Brigade senior station officer Shane Dudley said the fire began from a burn-off of some pine slash and vegetation.

He said rural fire brigades had been called to assist with the response.

“We’ve sent three tankers, two pumps and a command unit.”

Central Fire and Emergency shift manager Chris Dalton said at just after 10am, the fire was about 600 square metres in size.

No property or livestock was at risk.

“No helicopters had been called yet, but that may happen once the command unit was set up at the scene,” Dalton said.

The Whanganui Fire Brigade responded another out-of-control burn-off near Whangaehu on April 4.

