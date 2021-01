A fire investigator is looking into the cause of the St Leonard St garage fire. Photo / Bevan Conley

A fire investigator is looking into the cause of a garage fire in St Johns Hill.

Firefighters were called to the blaze on St Leonard St at 2.20pm on Monday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the crews arrived at the scene with the fire well involved.

A few hours later a fire crew was called out to a bus fire on Hinemoa St in Whanganui East.

A FENZ spokesman couldn't say whether it was a house bus or a bus but no one was on board when crews arrived.