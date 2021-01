No one was injured in the two seperate crashes this morning. Photo / Bevan Conley

A power pole was brought down after a car crashed into it on State Highway 4 on Monday morning near Raetihi.

The single-vehicle crash happened just after 6am on SH4 near Mangarewa Rd.

There were no serious injuries in the crash.

Meanwhile, two vehicles collided on Waughs Road in Feilding at about 7am. There were no injuries and the road remains open.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand assisted at the scene.