Whanganui news in brief: Two vehicles crash, fuel spill and more

Two-vehicle crash

There were no injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Sanson on Wednesday. Police and Fire and Emergency were alerted to the crash at the intersection of Pukenui Rd and State Highway 1 just before 4.30pm. There were no serious injuries and no obstructions or delays to traffic on the road.

Fuel spill

Fire and Emergency and police were called to assist with a small fuel spill in Taihape in the early hours of Wednesday. They were called out just after 12.30am to the fuel leak at the BP on State Highway 1. FENZ assisted with clean-up while police assisted with traffic management.

Film screening

Whanganui's boutique movie theatre Confluence will host its first screening of 2021 this evening. Lucky Grandma (2020) is a comedy heist film set in New York City's Chinatown and starring former Bond girl Tsai Chin. Theatregoers can opt for beanbag, sofa, armchair or old-style theatre seating. And for the first time this week, there will be a selection of cold (non-alcoholic) drinks and nibbles for sale. Tickets are $10. Book at confluence.kiwi or pay cash at the door, 15 Watt St.

Native kiwi calling

Kiwi calls at the Skiltons' covenanted conservation block near Maxwell are no surprise to Queen Elizabeth II National Trust Taranaki/Whanganui field representative Jake Goonan - but it's pretty exciting for the owners. There is a forestry block nearby and kiwi often live in them across the Whanganui District. The chicks need predators controlled in their first year. After that, if there is enough food, water, cover and safe places for burrows, they can increase. Getting neighbours involved can improve their chances, Goonan said.

