Whanganui Chronicle

Police investigating house fire in Taihape and car fire near Whanganui Airport

Quick Read

Police are investigating the Takahe Street house fire, the second that has occured at the property. Photo / Bevan Conley

Logan Tutty
Police are investigating two suspicious fires in Taihape and Whanganui.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded to a house fire in Takahe St, Taihape, just before 1am on Thursday.

It took the Taihape crew 30 minutes to control the blaze.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said the property had previously had a fire at it and the scene was handed over to police.

Police confirmed they were called to the suspicious fire and inquiries are ongoing.

A car fire near Whanganui Airport is also being treated as suspicious by Police.

Fire and Emergency was alerted to a ute on fire on the beach off Airport Road around 11.30pm on Wednesday.

A police spokeswoman said the fire is being treated as suspicious and the vehicle is believed to be stolen.

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

