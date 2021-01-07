Police investigating house fire in Taihape and car fire near Whanganui Airport

Police are investigating the Takahe Street house fire, the second that has occured at the property. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police are investigating two suspicious fires in Taihape and Whanganui.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded to a house fire in Takahe St, Taihape, just before 1am on Thursday.

It took the Taihape crew 30 minutes to control the blaze.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said the property had previously had a fire at it and the scene was handed over to police.

Police confirmed they were called to the suspicious fire and inquiries are ongoing.

A car fire near Whanganui Airport is also being treated as suspicious by Police.

Fire and Emergency was alerted to a ute on fire on the beach off Airport Road around 11.30pm on Wednesday.

A police spokeswoman said the fire is being treated as suspicious and the vehicle is believed to be stolen.

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.