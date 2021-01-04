Whanganui letters: Pickwick Rd speed needs action now

The new NZTA 100km/h road signs on Pickwick Road were installed just before Christmas. Photo / Mike Tweed

Pickwick Rd speed needs action now

Regarding the 100km/h speed limit in Pickwick Rd: I have lived on the road for over 12 years and walk my dog twice a day along Pickwick Rd.

As I pen this letter I am lucky to be still warm and breathing, and my dog as well.

Whanganui district councillor Alan Taylor said council officers had looked at the situation and would "probably" propose a speed limit reduction on Pickwick Rd and Dickens Lane. Councillor Taylor said it would take six months for any potential changes to come into effect.

No wonder we have expensive rates when it takes six months to change a speed sign from 100km/h to 50km/h. Even at 50 km/h you take your life in your own hands walking up Pickwick Rd at night with no street lights or footpath.

RICHARD BOULD

Otamatea

Asking for trouble

The 100km/h speed limit on Pickwick Rd, which is about 600m in length, and Dickens Lane about 500m long, have a combined 27 access ways exiting and entering to approximately 40 residences. It is asking for trouble. Both are narrow unlit country roads with no footpaths.

If as mentioned in the Chronicle (December 31) that council need to undertake consultation before they reduce the speed limit may I suggest someone gets out of their office and visits every house.

This is consultation with affected parties. This needs to be fixed quickly.

MURRAY HUGHES

Otamatea

Unsatisfactory delay

I want to thank the Chronicle and in particular reporter Mike Tweed for his excellent report [on Pickwick Rd speed signs].

It's totally unsatisfactory to have the situation we have for another six months, who is going to be responsible for any injuries or deaths on Pickwick Rd and Dickens Lane in the interim? I want to also acknowledge the support of councillor Charlie Anderson who has his feet on the ground.

BOB WALKER

St Johns Hill