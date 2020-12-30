Voyager 2022 media awards
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui letters: Speed limit silliness - 100km/h in a residential area

"Pickwick Rd is a residential area, with a narrow road, no footpaths and no street lights." Photo / File

Speed limit 'silliness'

There are new 100km signs at the entrance to Pickwick Rd.

Who is responsible for this bureaucratic silliness?

Silly as Pickwick Rd is a residential area, with a narrow road, no footpaths

