Whanganui weather: Warm Whanganui weather continues but more rain on the way

Warm weather continues in Whanganui with rain expected to return later in the week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Warm temperatures and light breezes are forecast for Whanganui this week after a rainy Sunday.

MetService meteorologist Andy Best said 15.7mm of rainfall was recorded at Whanganui Airport on Sunday.

"The next couple of days will be warm and dry with some light breezes and some morning and evening cloud on Tuesday and Wednesday," Best said.

"It might feel a bit muggy but there will be light winds and a northwesterly change on Thursday."

Temperatures are forecast to reach highs in the mid-20s all week and overnight lows will range from 14C to 16C.

Best said La Niña's continuing influence on New Zealand weather means temperatures are above normal.

"The tropical flow means that the North Island experiences a lot of warm, northeasterly breezes."

Whanganui is forecast to experience a northwesterly change on Thursday, bringing cloud and evening rain with a high of 25C.

"Friday will have periods of rain throughout the day and the northwesterly is forecast to turn southeast in the afternoon," Best said.

"It will still be warm in Whanganui - the high on Friday is still 23C."

The forecast for Saturday is mainly fine with the chance of an afternoon shower and light winds.

Showers are forecast for Sunday and the high on both days will be 24C.