Whanganui news in brief: Summer trips filling fast; missing port rocks mystery

Summer programme trips filling fast

Trips on the Whanganui Summer Programme are steadily filling up, trustee Dave Scoullar says. The opening trip in the 2021 programme takes place this Sunday to Matiu / Somes Island. Scoullar said the programme offers an event on almost every day during January, including further out of town trips to Hawke's Bay, Wairarapa, Waimarino, Horowhenua, Rangitikei, South Taranaki and Mana Island. "We have a number of new trips which are proving popular, along with a lot of old favourites." Most trips can be booked at the Whanganui i-Site.

Two cars collide

There were no injuries reported after a two-vehicle collision on SH1 between Mangaweka and Taihape early on Thursday morning. Police said they were notified of the crash at 5.10am. There were no traffic delays as a result of the crash.

Rocks missing

The rocks needed to repair Whanganui's North and South moles are not being stockpiled as expected at a site in nearby Morgan St. Horizons Regional Council river manager Ramon Strong had hoped the stockpile would start in September, with work on the moles beginning in October. Te Pūwaha and the Whanganui District Council have been asked the reason for the delay.

Chron office closed

The Chronicle will publish as usual over the New Year period. However, our office at 101 Guyton St will be closed from Friday, January 1, to Monday, January 4. On January 5-8 the office will be open from 9am to 3pm. Normal hours - 9am to 4pm, Monday to Friday - resume on January 11.

