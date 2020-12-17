Fine weather set to continue for Whanganui, but chance of rain for later next week

Temperatures will hover around 23C over the weekend. Photo / Bevan Conley

Blue skies and warm weather are forecast for Whanganui this weekend but things could turn a bit damp next week.

This Friday will bring fine weather and not much wind, followed by a fine weekend, MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said.

"On both Saturday and Sunday we're going with fine spells and some north-west breezes, with temperatures of 23C," Ferris said.

"Late on Sunday those winds will turn around to the south-east.

"It doesn't look like there'll be much to complain about over the weekend. People will be able to get some Christmas prep done and those that are already on holiday will be able to enjoy it."

Ferris said fine conditions would remain on Monday, although there was a chance of a few showers from inland coming over the city in the latter part of the day.

"What's really driving us at the moment is a big ridge of high pressure that is bringing these settled conditions to a lot of the country through into next week.

"Temperatures hover around 23-24C through next week as well."

The ridge of high pressure would ensure that Tuesday was also fine, Ferris said, but a low pressure system was forming in the Tasman Sea "with its sights on New Zealand".

"Once we get into Wednesday it starts to accelerate towards the country and it looks likes there'll be some showers picking up in Whanganui. Winds will increase from the north and strengthen on Thursday.

"Through Thursday is when it looks like the low rolls over, so there could be an actual period of rain then.

"The way things are looking at the moment though, that clears out pretty smartly heading into the big day [December 25] as another ridge of high pressure builds over the country. We're still looking at 23C for Christmas Day.

"That's the best outcome, and it's looking pretty likely at this point, but what I would say is it's still quite a wee way away so there is room for those timings to change. People just need to remain up to date with the current forecasts."

Ferris said if that new ridge of high pressure did "set up", there was a possibility it would hang around for a few days.

"That would be great news, but at this point we can't say it with absolute certainty by any means.

"We're finally seeing some nice, settled weather around the country though, and we're hoping it remains that way, at least for a wee while."