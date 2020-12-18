5 things to do in Whanganui this weekend

See native and exotic plants and birds as you wander the Westmere Lake wildlife refuge. Photo / file

WALK

See native and exotic plants and birds as you wander the Westmere Lake wildlife refuge. Enjoy the 30-minute loop walk. 77 Rapanui Rd, Westmere.

ON THE BOX

Tune into Three at 7pm on Saturday to watch How The Grinch Stole Christmas, a live-action adaptation of the Dr Seuss story about the Grinch's attempt to ruin Christmas in Whoville.

BOOK

School's out for summer for many, so plenty of time to get into Melissa Maerz's new book Alright, Alright, Alright: The Oral History of Richard Linklater's Dazed and Confused, the story of the classic film with no plot but plenty of teenage antics.

STREAMING

Palm Springs stars Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti experience their own Groundhog Day when a wedding day keeps repeating on them. Don't ask how or why, just relax and enjoy this romantic comedy with an edge. Amazon Prime movie.

PODCAST

It's that time of year again — you surely would have already hear Mariah Carey's ubiquitous All I Want for Christmas is You, but what's the story behind the song? Check out the Mariah episode of the podcast 60 Songs That Explain the 90s to find out.