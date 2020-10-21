Emergency services called to fire on school bus at Hunterville

Emergency services were alerted of the fire at 3pm. Photo / Bevan Conley

A school bus has been evacuated after the engine caught fire.

Emergency services were alerted of the fire around 3pm on Wednesday on the intersection of State Highway 1 and Main St in Hunterville.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said one truck from Hunterville attended the scene.

Everyone was off the bus and the fire was extinguished just after 3pm.

There were no injuries and an ambulance was not required. The bus is off the road and will be towed.

The passengers have been picked up by alternative transport.