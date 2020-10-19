Diesel spill from leaky vehicle disrupts Whanganui's Victoria Ave

Emergency services were alerted to the spill just before 11am. Photo / Logan Tutty

A diesel spill on Victoria Ave brought Whanganui's main street to a crawl on Tuesday morning.

Fire and Emergency were alerted to the spill between Maria Pl and Guyton St just before 11am.

Senior station officer Jason Hamlin said the spill was likely caused by a large vehicle with a severe leak or a broken sump.

Traffic was temporarily diverted from the Maria Pl roundabout whilst crews cleaned up.

Emergency services patched up the spill with an absorbent product as they waited for the Whanganui District Council to clean up.