Truck leak closes Waiouru petrol station

A large spillage from a truck in the middle of Waiouru has caused delays and closed a petrol station.
The spillage occured near the Z petrol station on the corner of State Highway 1 and Ruanui St.
Emergency services were alerted to the scene at around 11.15am on Wednesday.
A Fire and Emergency spokesman said two appliances from Waiouru attended the scene, where a large amount of paint thinner had spilled from the truck.
Crews are at the scene with Ruapehu District Council cleaning up.