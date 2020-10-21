Truck leak closes Waiouru petrol station

Paint thinner was spilled from the truck around 11.15am. Photo / Bevan Conley

A large spillage from a truck in the middle of Waiouru has caused delays and closed a petrol station.

The spillage occured near the Z petrol station on the corner of State Highway 1 and Ruanui St.

Emergency services were alerted to the scene at around 11.15am on Wednesday.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said two appliances from Waiouru attended the scene, where a large amount of paint thinner had spilled from the truck.

Crews are at the scene with Ruapehu District Council cleaning up.