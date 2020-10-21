Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui letters: Democrats' threat to 'burn the whole system down'

3 minutes to read

President Trump was required by the Constitution to nominate a new US Supreme Court Justice this year, a reader writes.

Whanganui Chronicle

Replacing RBG

With the death of US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and President Trump nominating a replacement, there has been a great deal of upset and divisive rhetoric from the political Left.

Since

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
NewsletterClicker