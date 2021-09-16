Eighteenth annual Sonja Wilson Young Musicians Competition to be held in Whanganui

Whanganui's St Paul's Church will play host to one of the district's premier music competitions on Saturday. Photo / NZME

One of Whanganui's premier competitions for young musicians is set to take place this weekend.

The 18th annual Sonja Wilson Young Musicians Competition will be held tomorrow

at St Paul's Church Hall.

The competition is facilitated by a group of local music teachers, the Whanganui Music Teachers Institute, and gives young students the opportunity to perform to an audience and compete against their peers.

The day is divided into three sections, with different grades performing at different times.

The intermediate section will start at 10am, with each of the nine performers set to play two pieces. Items will include works by Haydn, Handel, Beethoven and Bach as well as jazz and more modern compositions.

The vocal section follows at 12.30pm, with two entrants singing works by Weill, Schonberg, Schubert and Mozart.

The seven performers in the senior section, which include several pianists as well as a violinist, a tenor horn and flute player, will follow at 2pm.

Event organiser Robin Rutherford said: "Audience members can come to any section or all sections, and there is a small admission charge for this opportunity to hear outstanding local young musicians performing.

"This is always a very enjoyable day listening to the best young instrumental performers in Whanganui playing at a very high standard."