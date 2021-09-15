Whanganui schoolboy Konradd Newland named in the NZ Maori U18 rugby team

A top season for Whanganui Collegiate School's 1st XV has earned Konradd Newland a spot in the New Zealand Maori U18 squad. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui Collegiate School 1st XV forward Konradd Newland has been named in the New Zealand Māori Under-18 Ngā Whatukura boys' team.

Newland's selection was reward for an outstanding season as a key player in WCS' bid to win the secondary schools CNI (Central North Island) championship. WCS ended the season as runners-up after losing the final 33-10 to St Paul's Collegiate.

Newland ended the CNI championship with 19 points to top the MVP standings.

He is one of 18 players from the Hurricanes regional pool named in New Zealand U18 Schools, New Zealand U18 Barbarians and U18 Maori squads.

Hurricanes Recruitment and Development Manager and Hurricanes convenor Darren Larsen said it was a great honour for all those who had been selected.

"We just really want to congratulate all the selected players from our region. We are really looking forward to working with them.

"These boys have been identified to step up to the next level. The key is, they're now on a new pathway in their rugby career. They'll start to see more opportunity within their province's academy structures."

Larsen said that while the usual pathway to these teams sees the players come by way of their provincial unions or development camps, this year has been different.

"This year, due to Covid, they've had to step right out of school into New Zealand Schools, and they've obviously lost the opportunity to play Australia. So, it's going to be a pretty unique season, but the positives are the boys get to play in a high-performance game."

While travel restrictions have affected the intended international schedule, all three teams will assemble for a development week and play a game of three halves. The New Zealand Schools and New Zealand Barbarian Under 18s will play the curtain-raiser to a Bunnings NPC match in Wellington on October 8.

A further match for the New Zealand Māori U18 team, and the 2021 New Zealand Māori U18 Mareikura girls' team will be announced in due course.