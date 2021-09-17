Whanganui weekend: 5 things to do

STREAMING

The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco stars in dark comedy thriller The Flight Attendant, in which she wakes up in a foreign country next to a dead body, with no memory of what happened.

Winner of the intermediate class Amelia McKenna (on piano) will showcase her talent with a short performance at the end of the evening at the Annual Sonja Wilson Young Musicians Competition.

MUSIC

Live music's back on the menu this weekend at the Annual Sonja Wilson Young Musicians Competition. Held at St Paul's Church Hall, Cook St, Whanganui, the event will run in three parts starting at 10am, 12.30pm and 2pm. Support and enjoy young local talent.

PODCAST

is hosted by NZ Herald senior crime journalist Anna Leask, and each episode sees her unpack an infamous case from New Zealand's past. The most recent episode digs into the deaths of Cris and Cru Kahui - twin brothers who were only 84 days old when they died.

TEST YOURSELF

Exercise your brain this weekend with a range of puzzles and quizzes on the NZ Herald website. There are twice-daily general knowledge quizzes and for Premium subscribers there are Sudoku and Code Cracker puzzles as well as classic and cryptic crosswords.

COOK

We've got two recipes in today's essence for vegetarians. Check them out and give one or both recipes a whirl. Plus look for some top wine selections inside. Find essence inside today's Whanganui Chronicle/Hiwa-i-te-Rangi in your letter box or at your favourite retailer.