Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Whanganui Literary Festival postponed until February

Mary-Ann Ewing says "mixing and mingling" is a key part of the festival. Photo / Supplied

The 2021 Whanganui Literary Festival has been postponed until February due to uncertainty around the recent Delta outbreak of Covid-19.

It was originally scheduled for September 29 to October 10.

Whanganui Literary Festival Trust chairwoman Mary-Ann Ewing said it was a hard call to make, but the festival wouldn't have had the same feel if it was held under alert level 2 conditions.

"In the end, I'm not sure how much of the festival spirit, and the mixing and the mingling, we could have had.

"One of the good things about a little boutique festival like ours is that people can go up and chat to the authors and get their books signed, and we just couldn't see that happening if we'd gone ahead with it."

The main weekend of the festival is now scheduled for February 25-27.

Nine authors had accepted an invitation to speak this year, including historical fiction writer Deborah Challinor, comedian Tom Sainsbury, pathologist Cynric Temple-Camp and financial adviser Mary Holm.

Ewing said despite the date change, the majority of authors were still on board.

"That was a big relief. It would have been a lot of work to organise nine other authors.

"Most events can just be transferred four months ahead, and that's been quite remarkable. It's really good for those who have already bought their season tickets.

"We're just waiting hearing to hear back from our keynote speaker Dr Hinemoa Elder."

One upside of the postponement was that the festival would now be held during the summer months, Ewing said.

"I think the authors really like coming here. It's pretty relaxed, and they enjoy talking to the other authors as well.

"It can be a bit of a solitary occupation, and here they can talk to people who enjoy their books face to face.

"Luckily, they're happy to slot into that third week of February."



For more information on the Whanganui Literary Festival, go to www.writersfest.co.nz