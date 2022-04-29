Voyager 2021 media awards
Whanganui Chronicle

Cycling: Whanganui road racer overcomes Covid-19 scare to win age group national time trial

3 minutes to read
Glenn Haden en route to posting the fastest overall time in the long time trial at Cycling New Zealand's Age Group Road Nationals. Photo / Supplied

Finn Williams
By
Finn Williams

Multimedia journalist

Whanganui's Glenn Haden managed to overcome a Covid-19 scare to win the senior men's long time trial at the Cycling New Zealand Age Group Road Nationals.

The nationals took place in Hokitika on April 22-24

