United's 1st XI were victorious over their 2nd XI clubmates in the Rep Weekend Pro40 competition final. Photo / Supplied

Property Brokers United 1st XI claimed the first club title of the Cricket Wanganui 2021-22 season, winning the Rep Weekend Pro40 crown on Saturday.

The hybrid competition between 10 Premier 1 and 2 club and school sides was played on the five weekends when the Riverview Wanganui representative side was on Furlong Cup duties.

Split into two pools, United 1st XI and Treadwell Gordon United 2nd XI topped each pool unbeaten.

In the final, United 1st XI proved too strong, picking up a 58-run win on the artificial wicket at Whanganui High School.

They were dismissed in the final over for 191, with the top order of Tom Lance (33), Stephen Holloway (21), skipper Simon Badger (45) and Brendon Walker (32) making the biggest contributions.

United 2nd XI's Ritesh Verma (4-34) got a couple of those key scalps while also helping clean up the tail as the last five wickets fell for 33 runs.

The 1st XI pressured their clubmates throughout the run chase until the lower order was exposed, dismissed for 133.

Their best hopes had been openers Allister Bostock (18), Zeb Small (23) and top-order batsman Alan Kenny (26).

However, Walker (3-13) removed the top order, and then when six runs were needed per over in the last 12 overs, veteran Robbie Power (5-36) got the tail out to catches off his spinners.

In the other round-robin games, Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens just got home by one wicket against Wicket Warriors Whanganui at Centennial Park, while Wanganui Vet Services Marist picked up a default win over Whanganui Collegiate Senior Black.

Results, January 15

Rep Weekend Pro 40, round 5

Pool 1

Wicket Warriors Whanganui 132 (S Skreekumar 27, A Pillai 22no; S Singh 3-25, B Cunningham 2-19, B Galpin 2-21, F Lane 2-29) lost to Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens 133-9 (A Pond 25, A Spence 20; V Chacko 5-22, S Skreekumar 2-14, L Varghese 2-30) by one wicket.

Wanganui Vet Services Marist bt Whanganui Collegiate Senior Black by default.

Pool 2

Wanganui Renegades bt Whanganui Collegiate Senior Blue by default

Tech Old Boys vs Wanganui United 3rds

Final

Property Brokers United 1st XI 190 (S Badger 45, T Lance 33, B Walker 32, S Holloway 21; R Verma 4-34) bt Treadwell Gordon United 2nd XI 133 (A Kenny 26, Z Small 23; R Power 5-36, B Walker 3-13) by 58 runs.