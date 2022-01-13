There's a challenge ahead for Wanganui on the weekend as they take on leading side Hawke's Bay. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Riverview Motel Wanganui will need to be at their best to compete against Pay Excellence Hawke's Bay in the Furlong Cup at Tasman Tanning (Victoria) Park on Saturday.

In four of the past five seasons, Hawke's Bay has stood on top of the Furlong Cup standings, giving them the right to challenge for the prestigious Hawke Cup, which they currently own, meaning they did not need to win this year's competition.

However, they will be eager to retain the crown because they are in second spot behind Subway Manawatū due to having two rained-out fixtures as opposed to one.

"They are the best district association side in New Zealand, and there are 26 district associations," Wanganui coach Warren Marr said.

"We'd be down the list a little bit.

"They'll be sending their best side because they'll be looking to prepare for their Hawke Cup challengers."

After his cameo in the washed-out game against Post Office Hotel Wairarapa in December, Wanganui's Ben Smith has returned to the Central Districts Stags lineup.

Chris Stewart suffered a dislocated shoulder in that match and, although he was recovering, a subsequent back injury has seen him withdraw from all cricket for the rest of the season.

It will be a rejigged top order as Will Hocquard (work commitments) and veteran Mark Fraser (holiday) are unavailable.

Cricket prodigy Shaun O'Leary is available for this game because he will not begin his sabbatical to Ireland until next week.

Former Black Cap Andrew Penn again answers the call at 47, and will form a new opening combination with returning all-rounder Nick Harding.

Also returning are spinner Joel Clark and pace bowler Angus Dinwiddie.

"[They] haven't had much cricket, but we are where we are [for player numbers] and they are the best cricketers in town," Marr said.

The coach is "very pleased" to have the big-hitting Harding back because, although the recent father has also lacked for game time, he is a proven match-winner at club and representative level.

Each team made great starts to their campaign in October – Wanganui losing first-innings points but coming back to win outright against Horowhenua Kāpiti, while Hawke's Bay were able to declare on 205-8 and still win by an innings against The Good Home Taranaki, bowling them out for less than 100 twice.

Hawke's Bay's away fixture to Horowhenua Kāpiti was rained out in November, while Wanganui lost by an innings in their rescheduled Manawatū fixture the following weekend.

Wanganui did better against Taranaki, managing to bat out their second innings for a draw with a first-innings points loss, while Hawke's Bay faced Wairarapa and again won by an innings.

All December 11-12 games were rained out, meaning Hawke's Bay stayed behind Manawatū on the points table.

Batsman William Clark scored an outstanding 201 in the win over Wairarapa, while Ben Stoyanoff (9) and Angus Schaw (8) are their leading wicket-takers.

The two-day game starts at 10.30am on Saturday.

The Wanganui team is Chris Sharrock (c), Nick Harding, Andrew Penn, Shaun O'Leary, Carter Hobbs, John McIlraith, Hadleigh O'Leary, Fraser Kinnerley, John Beale, Joel Clark, Angus Dinwiddie, Connor O'Leary.

Rep Weekend Pro 40

It will be battles for the ashes for the teams playing in the final round-robin games of the Rep Weekend Pro 40 on Saturday.

Property Brokers United 1st XI and the Treadwell Gordon United 2nd XI have already qualified for the final as the undefeated teams in each pool, and take their byes this weekend.

Wanganui Renegades are guaranteed to finish runners-up in pool 2 with a default win over Whanganui Collegiate Senior Blue.

Tech Old Boys will meet the United 3rds, while Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens host Wicket Warriors Whanganui down at Centennial Park.

Draw for January 15

Pool 1

Whanganui Collegiate Senior Black v Wanganui Vet Services Marist

Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens v Wicket Warriors Whanganui

Bye: Treadwell Gordon United 2nd XI

Pool 2

Tech Old Boys v Wanganui United 3rds

Wanganui Renegades bt Whanganui Collegiate Senior Blue by default

Bye: Property Brokers United 1st XI