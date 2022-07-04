One person in the Whanganui region has died with Covid-19, according to the Ministry of Health. Photo / Bevan Conley

The death of one person with Covid-19 in the Whanganui area was reported on Monday by the Ministry of Health.

It is the first recorded death with Covid-19 in Whanganui since May 12, bringing the region's total number of Covid-related deaths to 22.

The person was one of eight people who the ministry reported on Monday as dying with Covid-19.

The Whanganui region recorded 75 new community cases of Covid-19.

Five people were in Whanganui Hospital with Covid-19.

Nationally, the ministry reported 6489 new community cases.

Throughout the country, there were 487 people in hospital with Covid-19.