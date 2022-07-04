The death of one person with Covid-19 in the Whanganui area was reported on Monday by the Ministry of Health.
It is the first recorded death with Covid-19 in Whanganui since May 12, bringing the region's total number of Covid-related deaths to 22.
The person was one of eight people who the ministry reported on Monday as dying with Covid-19.
The Whanganui region recorded 75 new community cases of Covid-19.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Five people were in Whanganui Hospital with Covid-19.
Nationally, the ministry reported 6489 new community cases.
Throughout the country, there were 487 people in hospital with Covid-19.