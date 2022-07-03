Kaierau won the Grand Hotel Challenge Shield on their home ground on Saturday. Photo / Bevan Conley

It was miracle No 2 for Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau, who saved their season and claimed the Grand Hotel Challenge Shield after a 20-17 upset over unbeaten Byford's Readimix Taihape on Saturday.

Taihape had swept all before them this season in their quest to get back into the Tasman Tanning Premier final, after an underdog Kaierau had shocked them 16-5 in last year's semi-final.

But nothing in the form book for 2022 suggested Kaierau could hang onto fourth spot unless Settler's Honey Ngamatapouri did the business at Spriggens Park against Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist.

Kaierau were coming off a 17-point loss to Ngamatapouri, had been comfortably beaten 41-18 by Taihape in Round 1 and, in fact, had never beaten the visitors at the Country Club in this modern era.

The upset means, for the second year running, Taihape and Kaierau will play on back-to-back weekends, rematching in the semi-finals at Memorial Park, while Taihape's hopes to win the elusive 'Triple Crown' (Paul Mitchell Cup first round, Challenge Shield, Rosebowl Trophy championship) has not come to pass.

Early on, it appeared to be business as usual as Taihape set an attacking lineout and their try-scoring machine prop Gabriel Hakaraia picked up the pill off the third attacking ruck to score, first-five Dane Whale slotting the extras.

From a 5m scrum, first-five Dane Whale attacked, and then lock and captain Matt Brown took the first pass up off the ruck to score for 12-0 after 18 minutes.

However, Kaierau struck back after a tap penalty near Taihape's line, and after a couple of hit-ups, halfback Caleb Gray threw a dummy and dived through off the ruck, second-five Brooklyn Herewini converting in the 28th minute.

Taihape kept coming at the home side to get another go-ahead score, denied by tenacious defence and lost possession, but the dam eventually broke as the backline spread the ball for winger Tiari Mumby to offload in two tackles for the other winger Jaye Flaws to make it 17-7 in the 55th minute.

Now in sudden death mode, Kaierau responded as, after working forward off a penalty lineout, reserve back Dillon Adrole fired a high cut-out pass to winger Harry Unsworth, who dashed off to score in the corner in the 61st minute.

Feeling it now, Kaierau moved the ball everywhere, getting a couple of penalties to work towards around the 22m, where a high tackle let Herewini step up to level the scores with eight minutes left.

Taihape looked to work out of their 22m, but when Kaierau lock Josh Lane ripped back possession, the visitors infringed and Herewini was again the man to slot his fourth straight pressure kick.

With one minute left, Kaierau were reduced to 14 through a yellow card for backchat, and Taihape swung to the corner where they just missed scoring, before returning for a corner penalty lineout and scrum option, only for Kaierau to stop them just short for the fumble and win.

Play was just as frantic in Senior Division 1, where three teams finished tied on 12 points from third to fifth.

In accordance with the WRFU formula for determining priority for placings in the event of teams being equal on the table, Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau just qualified by the skin of their teeth in fourth place, as their late comeback to snatch a second bonus point proved enough in the 32-26 loss to unbeaten Ali Arc Logistics-TD Brick & Blocks Marist Celtic at the Racecourse.

Earlier in the day, JJ Walters Marton had temporarily leapfrogged into the semi-finals after a 32-12 win at Spriggens Park over Black Bull Liquor Pirates in a game that did not finish with XV vs XV.

Up at Rochfort Park, McCarthy's Transport Ruapehu secured the other home semi-final after an impressive 30-15 win over Ratana, thereby locking up the Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield for the summer.

In Division 2, Bennett's Taihape finished top of the table after an unbeaten round, after a big 54-7 victory over the Marist Buffalos on the Racecourse ground.

Utiku Old Boys booked a trip to the Hunterville Domain for the other semi-final, as a strong second half carried them to a decisive 35-5 win over McCrea Scanning Counties at McNab Domain.

Results, July 2

Tasman Tanning Premier, Round 8

Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist 34

(Jack Yarrall 2, Ioane Aki, Brad O'Leary, Keightley Watson tries; Daniel Kauika pen, 3 con)

bt Settlers Honey Ngamatapouri 24

(Peceli Malanicagi, Josaia Bogileka, Timoci Seruwalu, Emetai Logadraudrau tries; Malanicagi 2 con). HT: 19-14 Ngamatapouri.

Grand Hotel Challenge Shield – Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau 20

(Caleb Gray, Harry Unsworth tries; Brooklyn Herewini 2 pen, 2 con)

bt Byford's Readimix Taihape 17

(Gabriel Hakaraia, Matt Brown, Jaye Flaws tries; Dane Whale con). HT: 12-7 Taihape.

Senior Division 1, Round 5

At Racecourse: Ali Arc Logistics-TD Brick & Blocks Marist Celtic bt Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau 32-26. HT: 15-7 Celtic.

At Spriggens Park: JJ Walters Marton bt Black Bull Liquor Pirates 32-12. HT: 24-7.

At Rochfort Park (Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield): McCarthy Transport Ruapehu bt Ratana 30-15.

Senior Division 2, Round 5

At Racecourse: Bennett's Taihape bt Marist Buffalo's 54- 7.

At McNab Domain: Utiku OB bt McCrea Scanning Counties 35-5. HT: 10-5.

Bye: Kelso Hunterville.

Around the grounds

METRO: St John's Whanganui Metro have made a winning start to the championship group of the MRU Colts grade, getting a revenge win over Bush SC 33-31 at the Kaierau Country Club on Saturday. Metro will take the bye this coming week.

SCHOOLBOYS: The Whanganui U16 Boys competition on Wednesday saw a friendly game between City College and Whanganui High, where due to illness City were allowed some non-squad members, winning 39-36 while WHS picked up the points. The MRU Premier 2 games on Saturday saw City's 1st XV lose 32-10 to Manukura School.