A total of 177 PCR tests were administered at Whanganui Hospital's CBAC on Monday. Photo / Lewis Gardner

A total of 177 PCR tests were administered at Whanganui Hospital's CBAC on Monday. Photo / Lewis Gardner

The Ministry of Health confirmed 19 new active cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui District Health Board region on Tuesday.

That brings the number of active cases to 65.

In total, there are 2846 new cases of Covid-19 in the country and 146 people are in the hospital with the virus.

Both figures are the highest since the start of the pandemic.

The ministry says its daily reported case numbers may differ slightly from those reported at a DHB or local public health unit level.

This is because of different reporting cut off times and the assignment of cases between regions, for example when a case is tested outside their usual region of residence.

Whanganui DHB chief executive Russell Simpson said the hospital had undertaken scenario planning in preparation for a rise in Covid-19 positive admissions.

"People will turn up, even at the hospital carpark, and be directed through a Covid stream, and we are prepared to move into red and green zones within the hospital.

That would separate out those with and those without Covid-19, Simpson said.

"We also have an ability to have a dedicated Covid ward, should the need arise and should the case numbers escalate."

The plans had been tested robustly, Simpson said.

"We've gone through different types of presentations, from a pregnant mother through to someone who has dependencies, and we've made sure they are streamlined according to their other health needs, as well as Covid-19."

There were 177 PCR Covid-19 tests conducted at the Whanganui Hospital CBAC on Monday, the highest daily total in two years.

As of 11.59pm on Monday, the Whanganui DHB region was sitting at 90.3 per cent fully vaccinated, and 70.9 per cent of those eligible for a booster had received one.

Simpson said he expected local case numbers to escalate as the days went by, and as community spread became more prevalent.

Whanganui DHB chief executive Russell Simpson. Photo / File

"With some of our locations, Whanganui High School as an example, where there are lots of people in close proximity, there is always a greater risk of transmission.

"Given the fact that many people are following public health measures, the risks are obviously diminished the greater they adhere to mask wearing, hand washing and social distancing."

Elsewhere, several South Taranaki swimming pools were closed on Monday after a lifeguard tested positive for Covid-19.

The Hāwera Aquatic Centre, Kaponga, Manaia, Eltham and Rawhitiroa community summer pools will all be closed until further notice.

South Taranaki District Council's group manager of community and infrastructure services, Fiona Aitken, said the Hāwera Aquatic Centre, where the lifeguard and a close contact worked, would be cleaned and all staff would be tested.

"If you or your children visited the Hāwera Aquatic Centre over Saturday 19, Sunday 20 or Monday 21 February please monitor your health and get tested if you have cold or flu symptoms or if you have been a close contact," Aitken said.

"If you are unsure what you need to do contact Healthline (0800 358 5453) for advice."

Most of the free community summer pools would also be closed for the next few days as there was not enough staff available to operate them, Aitken said

The Pātea and Waverley pools remain open as usual.

"The council has been preparing for this eventuality across all its facilities and is following all Ministry of Health protocols.

"We will do our best to keep as many of our pools open for as long as possible, but our priority is keeping our staff and the community safe."