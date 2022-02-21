It is the Subway opposite Pak'nSave on Victoria Avenue. Photo / Bevan Conley

There are six new community cases of Covid-19 in Whanganui.

The Whanganui District Health Board announced the new cases in the Whanganui township today , bringing the total active cases to 44, with one recovered.

There are currently 17 in Whanganui, 25 in Marton and two in Bulls.

In total, 2,365 new community cases of Covid-19 were recorded in New Zealand today

A Whanganui District Health Board spokesperson said the CBAC (Community Based Assessment Centre) at Whanganui Hospital administered 100 Covid-19 tests on Saturday and 143 yesterday .

There were 50 tests administered in Marton yesterday.

The Subway at the upper end of Victoria Ave was named as a high-risk location of interest by the Ministry of Health.

All those at the Subway at 396 Victoria Ave, opposite Pak'nSave, between 7pm and 7.30pm on Thursday, February 17, should self-isolate for seven days, and test on day five after they were exposed.

You should monitor symptoms for 10 days and test again if you feel unwell, the ministry says.

People who were there should record their visit online or call Healthline so that contact tracers can get in touch.