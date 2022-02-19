People with symptoms are urged to get tested. Photo / File

There are 10 new cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui District Health Board region.

They are part of the 1901 new cases nationwide announced by the Ministry of Health on Saturday afternoon.

That takes Whanganui's total in the current outbreak to 40 cases.

The Whanganui DHB also revealed on Saturday afternoon that two cases are in Bulls as well as cases in Marton and Whanganui.

Meanwhile, six prisoners who recently arrived at Whanganui Prison are isolating after being confirmed as close contacts to a Covid-19 case at another prison.

But no prisoner or staff member at Whanganui Prison, based in Kaitoke, had yet returned a positive test result for Covid-19, a Corrections spokesperson said.

All six prisoners had returned a negative rapid antigen test result as of Friday afternoon.

The DHB anyone who had symptoms of Covid-19, including a runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing or a sore throat to isolate and arrange to be tested.

Tests are available at the CBAC - Community Based Assessment Centre, on the Whanganui

Hospital campus located at 100 Heads Road.

Tests may also be available at select GP's and pharmacies for people with Covid-19 symptoms.