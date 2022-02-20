This week should be a good one for outdoor activities. Photo / Bevan Conley

A high pressure system is sitting over the North Island and will bring days of fine weather to the Whanganui region.

The 8mm of rain that came in with a mild southerly change this morning is the last the city is likely to get for a while, MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said.

The southerly moved off quickly, making way for fine weather and light winds over the next several days.

Tomorrow has a predicted high of 26C, with 25C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Overnight lows of around 14C are expected - near average night temperatures for Whanganui.

"It will be a nice change for a lot of people, after the extremes that we have been having earlier this month."

The clear skies and fine weather are likeliest near the coast.

"With the heat of the day we are going to see a few isolated showers pop up, mainly inland," Corrigan said.

The fine spell is likely to last into the following weekend. People who get outdoors will need to remember that the summer sun in New Zealand is very harsh.

"Stay sunsmart, because it's still the height of February. Stay in the shade when you can, wear a hat and sun screen."