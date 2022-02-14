Power is slowly being restored across the wider Whanganui region after the heavy impact of Cyclone Dovi over the weekend.

Taranaki was one of the worst-hit areas in the country, with South Taranaki towns taking a battering on Sunday.

More than 100 customers across Hāwera, Pātea, Waverley, Ngamatapouri and Waitōtara are still without power on Tuesday morning.

In Whanganui, 140 customers in Brunswick and 24 in Parakino still have no power.

More to come.

Road closures

As of Tuesday morning, Kauarapaoa Road is the only current remaining road closure in the Whanganui District Council boundary.

All other roads that were closed due to the weather have been opened to vehicle access, although clean-up of minor slips, vegetation, and drainage is continuing and people are asked to drive carefully and to please be patient if there are delays.

Whanganui District Council expects to have Kauarapaoa Road opened up to access from Rangitatau East Road by the end of Tuesday to free residents who will then be able to take the longer route out to the north.

The southern route out via Papaiti remains closed.