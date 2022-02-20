There are two new cases in Whanganui city. Photo / Bevan Conley

There are two new cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui DHB region.

The new cases were announced by the Ministry of Health on Sunday afternoon as the country hit a new daily cases record of 2522.

The two new cases are in Whanganui city.

Whanganui DHB says there are now 38 active cases in the region.

Meanwhile, Carlton School has confirmed a case of Covid-19 in its community.

A social media post said the student was at school on February 15.

Contacts had been notified and "all children in all other classes are not considered close contacts", the post said.

"The health and wellbeing of our children, staff and community is a top priority."

The Carlton School case follows a confirmed case at Whanganui High School last week.

Meanwhile, 92 per cent of Whanganui's eligible population has had at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, 90 per cent have had two doses and 70 per cent have had the booster.