Proposed buildings of three storeys are shown on the Catholic Parish of Whanganui website. Graphic / Supplied

Whanganui Catholics are being asked their views on a proposed 1.7ha social housing development that would take out their Holy Family Church and provide 111 dwelling units.

The Catholic Parish of Whanganui is facing a similar process to the city's former Anglican parishes, now merged into one. There are three Catholic churches, all fairly close together, and maintenance costs are rising.

Catholic Parish of Whanganui finance committee chairwoman Sue Langford shared "the difficult question of how to manage financially" with parishioners at a February 17 meeting at the Holy Family Church in Tawhero St.

The parish had a debt of more than $600,000, she said.

It needed to keep the central St Mary's Church, which needs maintenance.

The parish newsletter said it was considering ending duplication of its assets and finding a creative solution to parish funding for the next 20 years.

In the letter there was a proposal for a housing development that would take out the Holy Family Church in Tawhero St, but leave its presbytery.

It would cover 1.7ha that includes underutilised playing fields at St Marcellin School.

It would be done in partnership with the Palmerston North Diocese and with Soho Group, the developer of the 26 social housing units in Victoria Ave.

Those have been managed by Compass Housing Services and occupied for just over a year.

The development would be entered from Tawhero St, with houses clustered around a central space. Graphic / Supplied

The Tawhero development would comprise 75 public housing units of two, three and four bedrooms, and 36 apartments - a total of 111 dwellings.

Plans on the parish website show a circular street with community open spaces, gardens and a playground.

The tenants would be charged market rents, which would provide a "long-term passive income".

The parish would be able to pay off debt in five years, and maintain its remaining property.

The parish would also keep the land. It is valued at $1.6 million, the newsletter says.

The development would be funded by the diocese and by Soho Group.

Parishioners have until March 11 to give their views on it.

The development would also need approval from the Bishop of the Palmerston North Catholic Diocese and the Holy See.

Whanganui priest the Rev Fr Vaughan Leslie and Soho Group managing director Sam Wallace will not give their views until parishioners have spoken.