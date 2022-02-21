Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Manawatū Whanganui groups work together for better Māori employment outcomes

4 minutes to read
Katarina Hina has four hats to wear when it comes to improving employment outcomes for Māori. Photo / Stuart Munro

Katarina Hina has four hats to wear when it comes to improving employment outcomes for Māori. Photo / Stuart Munro

Laurel Stowell
By
Laurel Stowell

Reporter

There's lots of work going on in the region to get more Māori into skilled jobs, the co-chair of the Manawatū Whanganui Regional Skills Leadership Group says.

In reaction to the Government's Māori Employment Action

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.