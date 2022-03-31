From Tuesday, April 5, a My Vaccine Pass will no longer be required at any Whanganui District Council services, facilities and venues. Photo / Bevan Conley

Vaccine passes will no longer be required at any of Whanganui District Council's facilities from next week.

From Tuesday, April 5, a My Vaccine Pass will no longer be required at services, facilities and venues, including the council building on Guyton St, the town's libraries, the Sarjeant Gallery, Splash Centre, Royal Whanganui Opera House and more.

Scanning/signing in is also no longer required.

A council spokesperson said this was in line with the Government's announcement that there would be no requirement to use vaccine passes from 11.59pm on April 4.

There are no other changes to red traffic light settings though.

People are asked to continue wearing their masks at facilities, keep a safe distance from others and sanitise hands regularly.

Many of the Whanganui council's services are available online, including rates payments, dog registrations and applying for a LIM report. These services can be accessed at https://bit.ly/36FjJkZ

To speak with someone in person, make an appointment by calling 06 349 0001.

Similar settings are in place for Ruapehu District Council, Rangitīkei District Council and South Taranaki District Council, with locals asked to follow rules under the red traffic light setting.