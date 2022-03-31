No deaths have been recorded in the Whanganui District Health Board region thus far. Photo / Moana Ellis

There are 360 new cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui District Health Board region.

They are among the 15,250 national cases reported by the Ministry of Health on Thursday.

Four people were in Whanganui hospital with Covid-19, all four people were being treated for the virus, but none are in intensive care.

Nationally there are 830 people in hospital, and 28 people in intensive care.

The Ministry also announced 22 more Covid-19 deaths, taking the national toll up to 388.