The Whanganui DHB region recorded 205 new Covid-19 cases today, according to the Ministry of Health.

The total number of active cases in the region is now 1436, while 1400 people have recovered.

There were 14,128 new community cases announced across the country, with 943 people in hospital, including 25 in intensive care.

Five Covid-related deaths were also reported, bringing the total number of publicly reported deaths to 156 since the pandemic began.

There were no cases in hospital locally, the Whanganui DHB said.

Whanganui, Ruapehu, South Taranaki (between Whanganui and the Pātea River) and Rangitīkei had active cases.

The ministry says its daily reported cases may differ slightly from those reported at a DHB or local public health unit level.

This is because of different reporting cut-off times and the assignment of cases between regions, for example when a case is tested outside their region of residence.

The DHB region is currently sitting at 90.3 per cent fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (ages 12 and above), with 74.1 per cent of those eligible receiving booster shots.

Out of a population of 6588, 206 children aged 5 to 11 have been fully vaccinated; 2635 are partially vaccinated.