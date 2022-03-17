Another four million tests are on hand, Russell Simpson says. Photo / Bevan Conley

Another four million tests are on hand, Russell Simpson says. Photo / Bevan Conley





The Whanganui DHB and its partners have now distributed 500,000 RATs (rapid antigen tests) throughout the region.

That's according to DHB chief executive Russell Simpson, who said another four million were on hand.

"Because we have moved to self reporting, I can't give a number in terms of how many of those have been used," Simpson said.

"However, stocks are regularly monitored across the district and if a provider is getting low, we'll top that up."

Some providers were also ordering RATs directly from the Ministry of Health.

It was important the public added their test results to My Covid Record, Simpson said.

"That helps us build an overall picture across the district of the number of people who have tested and the number who have tested positive."

The number of those reporting their tests was "variable".

"I still feel there is a lot of under-reporting. A lot of employers are testing but the staff aren't necessarily reporting the result, even if it's a negative," Simpson said.

"We need to have that information available so we can then provide the appropriate level of support.

"There is an individual responsibility to report tests."

Whanganui DHB chief executive Russell Simpson. Photo / Bevan Conley

Simpson said around 95 per cent of people who contracted Omicron would have fairly mild symptoms that could be self managed, but it was the other 5 per cent of cases who required additional support.

"We need to make sure they have appropriate escalation pathways to either general practice or clinical care, right through to hospital-level care if it's needed."

The fact that Whanganui currently had no hospitalisations was testament to the health and welfare response occurring in the community, Simpson said.

"I want to reinforce that if people need hospital-level care, they shouldn't delay accessing it."

The latest modelling suggested Whanganui was tracking to its Omicron peak within the next fortnight.

"Every DHB in New Zealand has had a different starting point in terms of when first cases arrived," Simpson said.

"Again, I come back to the reporting. Without the true picture we are relying on a series of assumptions.

"We need the real data in order to provide our community with assurances."