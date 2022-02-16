James Cook School in Marton has one classroom closed because the teacher and students were close contacts to a Covid-19 case. Photo / Bevan Conley

James Cook School in Marton has one classroom closed because the teacher and students were close contacts to a Covid-19 case. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Marton Covid-19 cluster has grown, with 11 new confirmed cases in the Whanganui District Health Board region.

All seven cases are connected to the previously announced cases.

That brings the total number of cases in the region to 21 with 1 recovered.

Despite previously reporting in the Chronicle a Marton school had closed, James Cook School principal Kara Mason has confirmed that was just one classroom.

The teacher and the students in that classroom were identified as close contacts, Mason said.

They are all self-isolating and the school remains open, said Mason.

"We have been well supported by the Ministry of Education and Health officials.

"Our staff have been amazing, our community has been amazing considering what the families of the students of that classroom are going [through]."

She said they have some good systems in place, delivering food and devices to the families who are self-isolating.

Local iwi Te Rūnanga o Ngā Wairiki Ngāti Apa was helping at a local testing site and ensuring families were well supported.

Rangitīkei District mayor Andy Watson said there had been a growing number of cases and expected more when the 1pm update arrived.

Rangitikei District mayor Andy Watson. Photo / Bevan Conley

"We have schools and workplaces of interest with cases. It would seem the genie is out of the bottle and we are likely to become a significant cluster.

"It is sad and I have been concerned for quite some time about the low level of scanning in our district. That's uncommon across the rest of the country as well, but contact tracing with the numbers we are seeing now may be difficult."

He said he felt sorry for businesses that will be connected with upcoming Covid cases and the potential impact on them after a tough two years.

"I would continue to urge people to be careful. We have a responsibility not only to ourselves, but those we come into contact with. We have groups of vulnerable people and our DHB is likely to be under significant pressure over the next two months.

"Anything we can do to flatten that curve a little bit, the better."

Nearly 200 people got tested for Covid-19 in Whanganui and Marton on Tuesday.

A total of 86 people were tested at Whanganui Hospital and 101 were tested at the Memorial Hall on Wellington Rd in Marton.

Tests may also be available at select GPs and pharmacies for people with Covid-19

symptoms.