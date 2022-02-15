Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

The Alpaca Social Club coming to Repertory Theatre in Whanganui

3 minutes to read
Craig Denham (Right) and John Sanders have been playing as The Alpaca Social Club for 11 years. Photo / Supplied

Craig Denham (Right) and John Sanders have been playing as The Alpaca Social Club for 11 years. Photo / Supplied

Mike Tweed
By
Mike Tweed

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui will be treated to a band with a unique mix of flavours next month.

The Alpaca Social Club, made up of pianist and accordionist Craig Denham and bouzouki player and guitarist Jon Sanders, delve

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.