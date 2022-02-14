Hinemoa Elder was one of nine authors booked to speak at this year's Whanganui Literary Festival. Photo / Supplied

The Whanganui Literary Festival has been cancelled despite the organisers' best efforts to make it a safe event.

The fringe week was scheduled for February 16-24, with the main weekend to follow on February 25-27. The grand opening and all library events had already been cancelled.

It was to be the ninth edition of the biennial festival.

"With the rapidly increasing number of Covid cases, we felt we owed our patrons and our visiting authors a duty of care," Whanganui Literary Festival Trust chairwoman Mary-Ann Ewing said.

"We have tried everything to make the event safe so we are disappointed that we will not be able to hear a wonderful line-up of authors speak in Whanganui."

The 2021 festival had already been postponed to this year due to Covid-19.

Speakers booked for the event were Kyle Mewburn, Tom Sainsbury, Mary Holm, Pip Adam, Brannavan Gnanalingam, David Hill, Christine Leunens, Dr Hinemoa Elder and Dr Cynric Temple Camp.

Refunds will be available at the Royal Whanganui Opera House.