Whanganui reaches 90% double dose vaccination

Whanganui gets to the 90% double vaccination figure for eligible population. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui gets to the 90% double vaccination figure for eligible population. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui has hit the 90% mark for second Covid-19 vaccinations.

It is the second to last DHB in the country to reach this target, with Northland still needing more than 4000 second doses to get there.

"The Whanganui DHB is really pleased and excited to have hit the 90% milestone, and would like to extend a huge thank you to the Whanganui community for getting in and getting their vaccinations done and a huge thank you to all the staff involved from the DHB, Te Ranga Tupua, primary care and pharmacies, they have all worked extremely hard to get us here" the DHB's Covid vaccination lead Louise Allsopp said.

It is likely the Whanganui DHB region hit the 90% target on Monday, as the Ministry of Health said the region was 16 doses short as at 11:59pm on Sunday night.

The DHB said people should now focus on getting their booster shot to help prevent getting "extremely unwell" with the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Vaccination clinics in Whanganui can be found here: https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19-vaccination/whanganui/

If people have any symptoms of COVID-19, including a runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing, or a sore throat, the DHB advises them to isolate and arrange to be tested.

Covid-19 tests are available at the Community Based Assessment Centre, on the Whanganui Hospital campus located at 100 Heads Road.

Covid-19 tests may also be available at select GPs and pharmacies for people with symptoms.

Whanganui rohe Covid-19 testing clinic information is updated daily and available online at www.healthpoint.co.nz/community-health-services/community-health/whanganui-covid-19-community-testing-centres/

People can also call the COVID-19 Healthline on 0800 358 5453 anytime.

"We remind people that once you have been tested to please go home and self isolate until you have received your results," a DHB spokesperson said.

"Please do not stop off at the supermarket or go visiting until you are sure that

you are COVID-19 negative."