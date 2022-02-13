All five cases are household contacts in the south Rangitikei. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui District Health Board has reported four new cases of Covid-19 in its area on Sunday.

They bring the total number of current cases in the Whanganui DHB region to seven, with two cases in Whanganui city confirmed last week.

Today's four new cases are household and close contacts of the case in South Rangitīkei announced on Saturday.

The Ministry of Health's official figures released on Sunday put the number of new cases in the Whanganui DHB region at six.

The ministry says its daily reported cases may differ slightly from those reported at a DHB or local public health unit level. This is because of different reporting cut off times and the assignment of cases between regions, for example when a case is tested outside their usual region of residence.

There have not yet been any locations of interest confirmed.

Due to the extreme weather, the Covid-19 testing clinics for Sunday have had to be closed.

Testing

If you have any symptoms of Covid-19, including a runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing, sore throat, cough or loss of taste or smell, you are advised to isolate and arrange to be tested.

Tests may also be available at some GP clinics and pharmacies for people with Covid-19

symptoms.

Whanganui rohe testing clinic information is available online at

www.healthpoint.co.nz/community-health-services/community-health/whanganui-covid-19-community-testing-centres/. The information is updated daily.

You can also call the Covid-19 Healthline on 0800 358 5453 any time.

Vaccinations

The Whanganui rohe vaccination clinic list is updated daily and is available online at https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19-vaccination/whanganui/

You can also contact your GP and local pharmacy to see if they are providing Covid-19 vaccinations.

"We encourage our community to be thinking about how to take care of themselves and their whānau should Covid-19 affect them," the DHB statement said.

Where possible reach out to neighbours and whānau, talk about support plans and how you can help each other. Maintain the Covid-19 rules - wear your mask, sanitise your hands, record where you have been and maintain physical distancing."