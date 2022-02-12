Photo / Bevan Conley

Another case of Covid-19 has been confirmed in the Whanganui District Health Board area.

The DHB said in a statement on Saturday the new confirmed case was located in South Rangitīkei.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases in the rohe to three. The other two cases are located in Whanganui city.

There have not yet been any locations of interest confirmed.

Testing

If you have any symptoms of Covid-19, including a runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing or a sore throat, you are advised to isolate and arrange to be tested.

Covid-19 tests are available at the Community Based Assessment Centre (CBAC) on the Whanganui Hospital campus, 100 Heads Rd.

Tests may also be available at some GP clinics and pharmacies for people with Covid-19

symptoms.

Whanganui rohe testing clinic information is available online at

www.healthpoint.co.nz/community-health-services/community-health/whanganui-covid-19-community-testing-centres/. The information is updated daily.

You can also call the Covid-19 Healthline on 0800 358 5453 any time.

Vaccinations

The Whanganui rohe vaccination clinic list is updated daily and is available online at https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19-vaccination/whanganui/

You can also contact your GP and local pharmacy to see if they are providing Covid-19 vaccinations.

"We encourage our community to be thinking about how to take care of themselves and their whānau should Covid-19 affect them," the DHB statement said.

Where possible reach out to neighbours and whānau, talk about support plans and how you can help each other. Maintain the Covid-19 rules - wear your mask, sanitise your hands, record where you have been and maintain physical distancing."