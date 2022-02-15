The total number of confirmed cases in the Whanganui DHB area is 10 active with one recovered. Photo / Bevan Conley

Four new cases Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the Whanganui District Health Board region.

All four are close contacts of the five Marton cases announced over the weekend, bringing the number of cases in Marton to nine.

The total number of confirmed cases in the Whanganui DHB area is 10 active with one recovered.

Covid-19 testing is available in Marton today at the Memorial Hall on Wellington Rd until 3pm.

Covid-19 tests are also available at the Community Based Assessment Centre, on the Whanganui Hospital campus at 100 Heads Rd.

The Te Mataphi Covid Vaccination Clinic in Bulls will be open from 9.30am on Wednesday.

Tests may also be available at select GPs and pharmacies for people with Covid-19

symptoms.

Yesterday, 130 people were tested.

Locations of interest can be checked on the Ministry of Health website but none are listed for the Whanganui DHB region.

Whanganui DHB chief executive Russell Simpson said a rise in case numbers was expected as community transmission increased across the country.

"The Whanganui DHB catchment also serves as a main thoroughfare with SH1, 3 and 4 passing through the district," Simpson said.

"Our region is also surrounded by increasing case numbers in other DHB areas. I would expect to see case numbers rise across our region in the coming days as community transmission becomes more widespread."

That same day the region also ticked over the 90 per cent vaccination rate.

"The Whanganui DHB is really pleased and excited to have hit the 90 per cent milestone, and would like to extend a huge thank you to the Whanganui community for getting their vaccinations done and a huge thank you to all the staff involved from the DHB, Te Ranga Tupua, primary care and pharmacies, they have all worked extremely hard to get us here," the DHB's vaccination lead Louise Allsopp said.

The Rangitīkei District Council has taken some precautionary measures with the increasing cases appearing in that area.

The main council office in High St, Marton will remain open to the public, but many of the staff will be working remotely.

The council said there may be reduced access to some public-facing services and residents should ring before visiting offices.

The office will be closed between noon and 1pm each day, because of reduced staff numbers.

All council meetings, normally held in council facilities, will be held via Zoom only and live-streamed to the council's Facebook page.

All libraries and information centres in Bulls, Marton and Taihape will be closed to the public.

A council spokesperson said staff would still be working in these services, and a "click and collect" service would be available.