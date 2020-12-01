Coastal cricket: Bragging rights to United in Whanganui derby match

Chris Stewart was Marist's ' best batsman in their loss to United on Saturday. Photo / File

The Coastal Challenge one day cricket competition saw a derby match between Marist Vet Services and Property Brokers United at Victoria Park on Saturday.

Marist batted first in good conditions on a pitch that didn't offer much assistance to the bowlers.

Marist lost the promoted Connor O'Leary to the first ball of the match and then Wanganui rep stalwart Mark Fraser to a calf injury soon after.

Despite these setbacks they managed to get through to 123/3 in the 22nd over and a solid total was beckoning.

However, United spinners Marty Pennefather (1-16 from 10 overs) and Joel Clark (3-37 from 9) strangled the Marist middle order.

As the pressure built, Chris Sharrock and Ritesh Verma also prospered by taking two wickets each.

Marist were eventually dismissed for 182 in the 46th over. Rep players, Chris Stewart (40) and Fraser Kinnerley (35) were the best of the Marist batsmen.

United lost Max Carroll early but a solid 80 run partnership between Clarke (49) and veteran former Blacks Caps international Andrew Penn (37 off 72 balls) steadied the ship.

United then closed in on the inadequate total through useful contributions from Sharrock (40 off 48) and Brendon Walker (21 off 26).

United reached their target with ease in the 37th over. The best of the Marist bowlers was Sahib Juneja with 2-26 off 6 overs.