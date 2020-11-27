Cricket: Hometown derby today as Marist take on Whanganui United

Coastal Cricket, Whanganui United playing Levin Old Boys at Victoria Park, earlier this month. Photo by Lewis Gardner.

Burger King Red Star have taken a clear two-point lead in the 2020/2021 Coastal Challenge Cup after four rounds of the club cricket competition.

Red Star broke clear of the bunch thanks to a 244-run win over a hapless Whanganui Collegiate School 1st X1 two weeks ago.

Coastal Cricket took a break last weekend with players on representative duty in the Chapple Cup last weekend.

Red Star set the pace batting first, setting a lofty target of 305/8, but the young Collegiate lads battled to stay in touch from the outset and were bundled out for a paltry 61 after just 24.1 overs of the allotted 50.

Red Star are now on 14 points, two ahead of Wanganui Vet Services Marist on 12, courtesy of a five-wicket victory over Kapiti Old Boys on Paraparaumu Domain.

Kapiti was first to the crease scoring 194/10 after 46-5 overs with Hadleigh O'Leary (5/54) and Fraser Kinnerley (4/30) doing the damage for Marist.

Opener Chris Stewart smashed a fine 74 not out, and Nick Harding was second top scorer for Marist with 57 not out off 56 balls.

Medical Centre Paraparaumu sit third on the table with 11 points and sat out the bye in round four. Fourth-placed Levin Old Boys on 10 points demolished Property Brokers Wanganui United by 8 wickets at Victoria Park.

Coastal Cricket, Whanganui United playing Levin Old Boys at Victoria Park, earlier this month. Photo / Lewis Gardner.

United was shuffled out for 158 after 43 overs and Levin made short work of the chase reaching 164 for the loss of two wickets in 25.4 overs.

Dion Sanson had a great spell with the bat for Levin, smashing 94 off just 81 balls to finish intact.

In the other fourth-round match Levin United hauled in Werraroa's 201/9 after 50 overs to score 202/9 in just 44.5 overs.

In round five today, Marist take on Wanganui United in a hometown derby at Victoria Park while WCS play Levin Old Boys at Collegiate.

Other match-ups include Red Star against Levin United and Paraparaumu against Weraroa.