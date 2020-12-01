Volunteer of month: 'Awesome' Whanganui Zen Do Kai teacher mentors many

Zen Do Kai teacher Jeremy Leathem is Volunteer Whanganui's volunteer of the month for November. Photo / Bevan Conley

Watching people's confidence grow is what Jeremy Leathem loves the most about teaching Zen Do Kai.

The martial arts teacher of 26 years is Volunteer Whanganui's volunteer of the month for November and gets a certificate, badge and $40 Mud Ducks voucher. He was nominated by student Rachael Garland, and has taught and mentored her and her son Ed.

He is patient, kind and funny, while demanding the highest standards, Garland said.

Leathem went to his first Zen Do Kai class with a friend in 1991, aged 20. After a couple of classes he joined and by 1994 he was a black belt and started teaching.

"Once you achieve black belt then you start to teach and give back what you have learned."

Teaching doesn't suit everybody, but he liked it.

"Teaching taught me a lot as well.

"I enjoy watching people grow to whatever belt they decide to go to. It's definitely a boost for people who are lacking in confidence."

He's the top teacher at Whanganui's Zen Do Kai dojo in Trafalgar Pl and also teaches others from lower North Island centres.

The Whanganui dojo has about 30 students of all ages and both sexes. One 65-year-old man has just achieved his black belt.

Anyone of any shape and size can come and have a go, he said.

"People have this idea that you have to be fit and flexible. But you start with a white belt and progress through the different colours.

"You learn how to stand, how to throw a punch, how to throw a kick. Each colour has different aspects."

The Zen Do Kai martial art is about street situations where self defence is needed. But Leathem can't recall any of his students using it on the street.

"To me it's more about teaching people that they don't have to use it. I don't like bullies, arrogant people.

"It's quite often better for people to walk away than to use it."

Students pay for their classes, and the money goes into renting the hall and paying expenses.

Leathem works full-time for Pacific Helmets and he doesn't want to turn his martial arts skill into the kind of business where he would have to seek out students.

"I want people who want to learn."

He's at the dojo two evenings a week and often at the weekend for training, gradings or just to clean the place.

Now that he has a black belt his next grading will be based on what he gives back to the system by teaching and holding events.

He's not showing any sign of letting up.

His Zen Do Kai commitment is unpaid and Garland said it needed acknowledgement.

"I would really love to give him a wee nod, from myself on behalf of all the people he has guided and mentored over the years," she said.