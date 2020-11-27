Whanganui District Council seeking nominations for Community Awards

The council is on the hunt for Whanganui's community heroes. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui District Council has put out a renewed call for nominations for the city's Community Awards, and extended nominations because of Covid-19.

The council is on the hunt for Whanganui's local heroes, recognising community members involved in environmental, social, arts, culture and heritage initiatives.

The council is also looking for nominations for individuals, organisations and young people in particular.

Mayor Hamish McDouall said the awards were a fantastic opportunity to recognise the hard work of leaders in the community.

"These awards are an opportunity to recognise Whanganui individuals and organisations who have made a difference in a year where our community has had to face many challenges," McDouall said.

"We are excited to reinstate the Whanganui Community Awards in 2020/2021 and celebrate the many contributions made by our people to uplift and enrich the Whanganui community."

This year, the awards will recognise the efforts of community members over the past two years.

"To make sure we capture all of those good stories, we've extended the eligibility window for the activity being recognised to now cover all of 2019 and 2020."

The nomination period for the awards has been pushed out too, because of Covid-19.

"Anyone who has already made a nomination earlier in the year can be assured their entry will still be valid."

The award recipients are selected by a panel of five. This year the panel includes Councillors Helen Craig and Charlie Anderson, community representatives Jay Rerekura and Carla Donson, and McDouall.

• Nominations for the awards close on January 14, and the award evening is on February 25. Nominations can be made on the council website.